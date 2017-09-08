Here’s How Much Mike Epps’ Divorce Is Going To Cost Him

Mike Epps is now a single man.

According to reports, the comedian and his now ex-wife Mechelle McCain Epps are officially divorced as of this week. On Friday, a judge signed off on Mike’s divorce from his wife of 12 years. Now, the actor has to pay up.

TMZ reports that Mike walks away from the split with ten properties in Indiana, his 2016 Mercedes, his 2015 Jeep Cherokee, ’79 Caddy and 2011 Suzuki chopper. As for Mechelle, Mike has to pay her $25k a month in spousal support for a total of six and a half years, but if she remarries he stops paying. The father of two also has to pay $15k a month in child support and must pay for their private schooling.

That’s not all. Mike and Mechelle have to split royalties from his numerous movie and TV roles, including The Hangover, Hancock and Girls Trip. Two things the former couple can agree on is selling their family home in Encino, splitting the profits and joint legal custody of their children.

However, they are still in the process of working out the physical custody arrangement.

Mike has yet to speak out about his divorce being finalized, but apparently he’s moved on with producer Kyra Robinson. No time wasted.