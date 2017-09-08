News & Gossip
Trina Is All Of Us When Someone Says They Don’t Like Beyonce

The rapper officially made herself the president of the Miami-Dade County chapter of the Beyhive.

Staff
99 Jamz UnCensored With Trick Daddy

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


When will people learn not to come for the Queen?

"You're a waste of a social security # if you talk (bad) about #Beyonce." #Trina is an ultimate member of the #Beyhive 🐝

Rapper Trina took a second out of a recent interview with Norega’s “Drink Champs” weekly podcast to set the record straight about how much she loves King Bey.

“We not going to talk about Beyoncé. Beyoncé is all the way until eternity, B.C., after B.C., whatever is going to come, before or after,” she said.

“It’s a timeless thing. She’s the person that has paved the way and set the standard so high for woman to be a determined force of dependent and never giving up” Trina said.

“If you talk about Beyoncé, you’re a pointless, lifeless, waste of security number,” she continued.

Watch the whole clip above.

