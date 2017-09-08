Trina Is All Of Us When Someone Says They Don’t Like Beyonce

"You're a waste of a social security # if you talk (bad) about #Beyonce." #Trina is an ultimate member of the #Beyhive 🐝 A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

When will people learn not to come for the Queen?

Rapper Trina took a second out of a recent interview with Norega’s “Drink Champs” weekly podcast to set the record straight about how much she loves King Bey.

“We not going to talk about Beyoncé. Beyoncé is all the way until eternity, B.C., after B.C., whatever is going to come, before or after,” she said.

“It’s a timeless thing. She’s the person that has paved the way and set the standard so high for woman to be a determined force of dependent and never giving up” Trina said.

“If you talk about Beyoncé, you’re a pointless, lifeless, waste of security number,” she continued.

Watch the whole clip above.

