Washington Falls To Division Rival Philadelphia Eagles 30-17

The season didn’t start out like the Washington Football team expected it to as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 30-17. Kirk Cousins threw for 240 on 23 for 40 passes with a touchdown and two turnovers. New wide receiver Terrell Pryor hauled in 6 catches for 66 yards.

2nd-year Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz turned in a great performance going 26 for 30 with 307 yard and 2 touchdowns. This early division match-up could prove costly for the loser with the NFC East expected to be a close battle.

Next week the Burgundy and Gold travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

