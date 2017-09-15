News & Gossip
Cardi B Just Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect

kysdc Staff
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


It’s undeniable that Cardi B is on an absolute roll. The rapper and former Love & Hip Hop: New York star is breaking all kinds of records with her hit single Bodak Yellow and she just landed nine BET Awards nominations.

But while the hits just keep on coming for the Bronx native, she just scored a major win on the red carpet.

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


She showed up to Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball in a stunning Christian Siriano gown and she absolutely killed it! Slay on Cardi, we’re rooting for you!

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty



