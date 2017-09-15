The Saga Continues: Dwayne Johnson Tries To Make Peace With Tyrese And Gets Shot Down

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has tried to reach out to Tyrese Gibson in brotherhood only to be turned down.
Tyrese has been keeping up all types of noise to let Dwayne and the world know that he is not pleased with proposed The Fast and Furious spin-off that features Dwayne’s character.
When you see the bullshit with @TheRock playing out in front of you and you can't say anything cause they don't want you to win the battles and lose the war – reckless? Who me? Nah…….. I'm just the last of the real ones in this town who speaks his mind openly and hope that folks grow from the truth……….. The real ones do…….. The real ones know that God is mad at us all cause we are NOT honoring him and giving him all the praise and glory for our BLESSED and significant life….. We have convinced ourselves that we live this life cause we work hard?? What about God? God has nothing to do with this?? Nothing? He's made – He's reminding us all that HE IS GOD he can givith life and in a blink of an eyes taketh it away……. What profits a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul… I thank God everyday that I still have my SOUL….. Without God and my soul I would be empty chasing things and people that literally mean nothing to me…… praying for all of you guys who Were directly effected by these hurricanes and these natural disasters worldwide, africa, india, and Bahamas and in Turks and Caicos and here in America- I've been in and out of the hospital 5 times dealing with health issues and I still sent 50k to houston to help in anyway I can cause it's about being selfless……… I went as far as I could go to help the cause I hope they do right by those funds and get it to the people……. You're on the Forbes list is that all you're donating? Oh ok…….. God bless
Initially Tyrese complained that The Rock doing his own movie about Luke Hobbs would be going against a deep conversation they had in his car. Supposedly, The Fast & Furious family does not fly solo.
Tyrese also called The Rock out for ignoring his calls, stating that social media was the only way to reach him. Now that Dwayne has finally tried to contact him in private, Tyrese came back with this extra petty response.
Tyrese has been doing a lot on Instagram lately, including calling out his ex-wife for “being bitter” that he’s moved and gotten married while she remains single. He also promised that there would be “more truths” coming soon on that one.
One might assume that Tyrese is going through something given his online behavior as of late, and he revealed that could actually be the case.
According to Tyrese, he’s been a wee bit emotional over Paul Walker’s upcoming birthday.
