Under Armour Has New Partnership With A$AP Rocky

Baltimore based Under Armour announced Friday that the company is planning a partnership with rapper A$AP Rocky to bring a positive impact to the lives of youths in underserved communities.

The plan includes upgrading and building new community centers initially in Baltimore, LA and New York City.

A$AP Rocky will be participating in the centers’ programs.

“Our relationship with Rocky is a first for Under Armour; he is one of the most influential style leaders working off field in the world today and we respect his pure creative expertise and passion for culture and community,” said Todd Montesano, SVP of Global Entertainment and Partnerships.