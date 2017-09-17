Is A Serial Killer Targeting Black Men In Baton Rouge?

NewsOne Staff

Police officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana are searching for a White suspect believed tied to the shooting deaths of two Black men, reports The Advocate.

Sources: Baton Rouge police on 'all-out hunt' for gunman linked to 2 apparently random fatal shootings. https://t.co/khTYlrQ0ed pic.twitter.com/RTnFIHtdcz — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) September 15, 2017

The BRPD launched a manhunt on Friday for a man who is responsible for two random shootings that occurred last week, the news outlet writes.

In the first incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, 59-year-old Bruce Cofield was fatally shot in the 3400 block of Florida Boulevard. According to the source, witnesses say there were at least 12 shots fired.

The second shooting, which claimed the life of 49-year-old Donald Smart, occurred in the 3400 block of Alaska Street on Thursday. Police say Smart was walking to work when he was ambushed and fatally shot.

After conducting ballistic tests, the BRPD discovered that the two shootings were linked, the Advocate reported. Police describe the suspect as a White male with a medium build, buzz cut, donning a tactical vest, and driving a “small, older sedan with shiny rims.”

Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam told the news outlet that finding the suspect is his “top priority.” Dunnam added that his department will investigate whether other Baton Rouge homicides are linked to the suspect. The Advocate said the BRPD reached out to neighboring police departments for assistance with its search.

The homicides come a year after a serial killer in Phoenix, Arizona targeted victims of color.

SOURCE: The Advocate

