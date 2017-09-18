Donald Glover, Lena Waithe Make Black History At The 2017 Emmys

WOL News Desk

won his first Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, making him the first black director to ever win the category.

Back History was made at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Writerbecame the first black woman to be nominated and win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the TV Series “.” Atlanta’s

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale“ “House of Cards” “Stranger Things” “This Is Us” “Westworld” Outstanding comedy series “Atlanta” “Black-ish” “Master of None” “Modern Family” “Silicon Valley” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” “Veep” Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder” Claire Foy, “The Crown” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Keri Russell, “The Americans” Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” Ron Cephas Jonas, “This Is Us” David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Michael Kelly, “House of Cards” John Lithgow , “The Crown” Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” Jeffrey Wright , “Westworld” Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” Chrissy Metz , “This Is Us” Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets” Donald Glover, “Atlanta” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” Allison Janney, “Mom” Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” Tony Hale, “Veep” Matt Walsh, “Veep” Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live” Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent” Judith Light, “Transparent” Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” Outstanding limited series “Big Little Lies” “Fargo” “Feud: Bette and Joan” “The Night Of” “Genius” Outstanding lead actor in a limited series Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies” Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” Geoffrey Rush, “Genius” John Turturro, “The Night Of” Outstanding lead actress in a limited series Carrie Coon, “Fargo” Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan” Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan” Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies” Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” Jackie Hoffman ,”Feud: Bette and Joan” Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies” Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies” Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie Bill Camp, “The Night Of” Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan” Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” David Thewlis, “Fargo” Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan” Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of” Outstanding variety talk series “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” “Real Time With Bill Maher” Outstanding reality-competition program “The Amazing Race” “American Ninja Warrior” “Project Runway” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Voice” Outstanding directing for a comedy series Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley” Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley” David Mandel, “Veep” Morgan Sackett, “Veep” Dale Stern, “Veep” Outstanding writing for a drama series The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld” Peter Morgan, “The Crown” Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, “The Americans” Outstanding writing for a comedy series Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None” Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley” Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Stephen Glover, “Atlanta” Billy Kimball, “Veep” David Mandel, “Veep”

Below are some of the big winners at the 2017 Emmy Awards.