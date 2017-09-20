Kevin Hart’s Alleged Accuser Lawyers Up With Lisa Bloom

Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of a sex extortion plot aimed at Kevin Hart, has hired high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her in the ongoing case.

Bloom tweeted the news on Tuesday, promising that a Wednesday morning press conference would follow with more details.

I represent the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X9KV3zYwfY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 19, 2017

“Montia Sabbag was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character,” the statement from Bloom’s office reads.

RELATED: If You Say So Girl! Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged Extortion Scandal

Sabbag, 27, was identified by TMZ as a Long Beach, California resident who works as a traveling stripper, while Bloom labels her as an actress and model.

Over the weekend news broke that Hart was the victim of an extortion plot involving a sex tape after he posted an apology to his wife and children on Instagram. The FBI is currently investigating after Hart was approached to pay out to keep a sex tape, featuring him, under wraps.

Sabbag and Bloom will appear in front of Bloom’s office at 9 am PST to discuss the “true facts” of the case and “announce their next legal move,” according to Bloom’s statement.

TMZ also released photos of Sabbag and Hart getting up close and personal in a Las Vegas nightclub on August 19, dating back to the timeline when the video was recorded.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

UPDATE: FBI Identifies Suspect In Kevin Hart’s Extortion Sex Scandal

Shady Boots! Kevin Hart’s Alleged Miami Mistress Sends Out Cryptic Message