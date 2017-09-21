Love Connection Filming Season 2 In D.C

NOW CASTING Single Men & Women!

From the producers of “The Bachelor” comes a brand new dating show looking to bring old fashioned romance to the next generation!

Are you single and tired of the same old dating scene? Are you looking for love in all the wrong places? We are NOW CASTING the most eligible singles in the country who are looking for love — and one incredible date!

If you are currently single, over the age of 25, and think you have what it takes to sweep someone off their feet, apply today at https://venertainment.com/loveconnection or email torricasting@gmail.com

Fox has greenlit a revival of “Love Connection,” which will be hosted by Andy Cohen. The show will air in summer 2017 with a 15-episode season.

