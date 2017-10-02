Update: Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured In The Worst Mass Shooting In American History



Update: Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured In The Worst Mass Shooting In American History

20 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a mass shooting occured at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police say that the shooter is dead and they have another person of interest named Marilou Danley, a woman the sheriff described as Asian and 4-foot-11. Las Vegas maintain that it was one shooters and no explosives were found on the scene. This is now being classified as the worst mass shooting in American History.

The shooting happened during Route 91 Harvest, a country music festival. The shooter was on the 32nd floor when he began to start shooting within the crowd.

 

