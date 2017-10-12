TK Kravitz Shares Advice For Artists Trying To Get Into Music [EXCLUSIVE]

kysdc Staff

TK Kravitz is motivated, down to earth and has so much passion for music. During a sit down with us we learned more about the artist and how he wants to take over with his music. Kravitz recalled the day where he heard his song “Space” on the radio for the first time. He said, “I couldn’t believe it. I was like its on the radio and I went crazy it’s a good feelings.”

Kravitz has done many collaborations and what he enjoys most is working with people that share the same passion for it as him. He loves to create magic in the studio. Recently he was labeled as “YouTube’s Artist On The Rise” and he said, “It’s crazy it’s like Christmas every day.”

Even though Kravitz loves the music business he would love to get into television and fashion. He even told us that he would like to be in “Power” and play Tariq’s bully if he could. Kravitz also shared that he would love to work with Lauryn Hill one day and wished he had the opportunity to work with Michael Jackson, Tupac and Biggie. For anyone trying to get into the music business he had a special piece of advice, “Figure out what you want to do, stay grounded the world is yours if you can stay humble.”

