Amber Lee On Why Opening Up For Shaggy Is A Different Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Brooklyn-based singer Amber Lee sat down for a chat about her brand new EP, “Many Good Age,” and her journey as an artist so far. She talks about how opening for dancehall reggae artist Shaggy is an entirely different experience than performing for average New York audiences. She talks about spending two years recording the music that would eventually make up “Many Good Age,” and what the name of the EP means.
Amber talks about the prevailing reputation of millennials, especially when it comes to making music and entertaining. She also talks about her growth as an artists, and how she went from being really shy onstage to finally opening up to become a better performer. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more of Amber’s story, and be sure to scroll down to check out her explosive video for “Don’t Need That,” the first single off of her EP!
