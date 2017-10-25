Speech Bubbles Seamless Pattern

Speech Bubbles Seamless Pattern

DJ Sixth Sense Wants To Know #WYD 10-25-17

djsixthsense
WYD? (What You Doing)

Late Nights? Early Mornings? Long Days?

What is your focus right now? Express yourself and be heard!

I’m here for you.

