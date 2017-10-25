WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time

If you thought reality star Toya Wright’swas of cinematic proportions, take a look at the mother-to-be’s epic gender reveal party.

The star studded event included some of Toya’s celeb besties–Kandi Burruss, Monica Brown and Tiny Harris all weighed in on whether a boy or girl was growing in the oven.

Toya’s only daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, had a heartfelt message for her new sibling, saying “Hi baby sis or baby bro, this is your sister here. I’m going to love you forever.”

The guessing game was up when a plane flew dramatically overhead revealing, it’s a girl!

Surrounded by people i love i found out what my love would be. My Life is double the fun, with double the blessing with my beauties. #RR 👶🏽 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

RELATED LINKS

Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She Ain’t Messing With Toya Wright

WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer For Her Pregnancy Announcement

Toya Wright Is Reportedly Pregnant

Also On 93.9 WKYS: