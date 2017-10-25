News & Gossip
WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender Reveal Party Of All Time

The reality mama found an epic way to reveal the sex of her second child.

If you thought reality star Toya Wright’s pregnancy announcement was of cinematic proportions, take a look at the mother-to-be’s epic gender reveal party.

The star studded event included some of Toya’s celeb besties–Kandi BurrussMonica Brown and Tiny Harris all weighed in on whether a boy or girl was growing in the oven.

Toya’s only daughter with rapper Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter, had a heartfelt message for her new sibling, saying “Hi baby sis or baby bro, this is your sister here. I’m going to love you forever.”

The guessing game was up when a plane flew dramatically overhead revealing, it’s a girl!

 

