Tomi Lahren Trolled The Internet With Her Halloween Costume And Internet Clapped Back Hard

Tomi Lahren is still out here reaching for people to care about her Whiteness — but once again she’s fallen short.

The young political pundit decided that it was a good idea to dress up as the American Flag for Halloween that read “Make America Great Again” despite all the controversy surrounding the U.S. symbol. Apparently, that was her way of trolling the Internet and siding with her President against the the various athletes and people in general who have spoken out against their beloved flag.

But unfortunately for Tomi, her trolling backfired and she caught the wrath of the Internet pretty hard.

On a level of 1 to Tomi Lahren….how much attention do you need to be happy? pic.twitter.com/8SnJ6RNOW3 — Summer weber (@Summerweber16) October 30, 2017

Hit the flip to see the rest of the Tomi Lahren roast session.

