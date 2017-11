Congrats to the “Crew” for getting that number one spot on Urban Radio!!!The hit song beat out Cardi B’s “Bodak Yelow” and Yo Gotti and Nikki Minaj’s “Rake It Up!” Way to rep for the DMV fellas! keep climbing!

GoldLink, Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy’s "Crew" Earns #1 At Urban Radio https://t.co/9NCC1kpxGX via @headlineplanet — Angie Ange (@AngieAnge) November 6, 2017

"Crew" is officially #1 on Urban Radio. Thanks to every single dj, fan, PD, and the @RCARecords team for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/aQVJTfVyxN — illwhop (@GoldLink) November 6, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: