Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body Pic

It’s only been a month sincewelcomed her newest baby, and she’s already looking snatched.

The snap back is strong with this R&B diva! Keke has gotten her figure back, showing everyone just how strong her snap back game is.

Check out the shot she posted of herself in a catsuit and heels!

Thank You St. Louis for all the ❤️LOVE 💋💋💋 A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

From what we can see, Keke’s got plenty of reason to be showing off!

