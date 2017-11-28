LL Cool J Dishes About His ‘Absolutely Gangster’ Time At Harvard Business School

Global Grind

Though he’s already reached legend status in the music industry, LL Cool J is not quite done perfecting his craft and chasing his dreams. So much so, he decided to go to school to learn the ins and outs of the entertainment business. In an Instagram post that shows him seated in class and raising his hand to participate, LL says he’s been attending Harvard Business School and recently completed the Entertainment media & sports program.

He calls it a “life alterting experience” and shouts his “absolutely gangster” professor out.

Learning is fundamental.