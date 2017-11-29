Netflix Launches #MyNameIsnt Anti-Street Harassment Campaign Inspired By ‘She’s Gotta Have It’

Spike Lee’s series “She’s Got To Have It” debuted on Netflix to rave reviews and similar to the 1986 film, the show as opened up the conversation about sexuality and its identity. In one episode the shows main character, Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) was apporached by a man on the street and assualted after she didn’t respond to his cat-calls.

Afterwards Darling started a public campaign against catcalling taking photos of women and adding captions with the hashtag “#MyNameIsnt.” Now Netflix has created a Meme Generator with the hashtag for you to support the movement and let the world know that you name isn’t (______).

Also On 93.9 WKYS: