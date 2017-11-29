Spike Lee

Spike Lee

Photo by Spike Lee

National
Home > National

Netflix Launches #MyNameIsnt Anti-Street Harassment Campaign Inspired By ‘She’s Gotta Have It’

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Spike Lee’s series “She’s Got To Have It” debuted on Netflix to rave reviews and similar to the 1986 film, the show as opened up the conversation about sexuality and its identity. In one episode the shows main character, Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) was apporached by a man on the street and assualted after she didn’t respond to his cat-calls.

Afterwards Darling started a public campaign against catcalling taking photos of women and adding captions with the hashtag “#MyNameIsnt.” Now Netflix has created a Meme Generator with the hashtag for you to support the movement and let the world know that you name isn’t (______).

Create Your #MyNameIsnt Meme Here

RELATED: DeWanda Wise Says ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is A Love Letter To Black Women
RELATED: Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Just Dropped
DeWanda Wise , Spike Lee

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos