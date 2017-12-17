GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

GQ Men Of The Year Party – Arrivals

Photo by GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Karrueche Got A New Man!!!

Deja Perez
Leave a comment

Karreuche was spotted hand in hand with NFLer Victor Cruz!

Victor Cruz and Elaina Watley have been together since 2003. They share a beautiful daughter, Kennedy together! In 2014, Victor proposed to her on the day of their daughter’s baptism! Fast forward to May of this year…when Elaina had allegedly sent a group text to all of Victor’s jumpoffs (I heard it was like 200 women!)

Well I guess they couldn’t make it work because just last Friday…Victor was walking to lunch, hand in hand with Karreuche!!! And it looks like he is rocking a “K” on his chain (so you know it’s real!)

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos