Karrueche Got A New Man!!!

Karreuche was spotted hand in hand with NFLer Victor Cruz!

Victor Cruz and Elaina Watley have been together since 2003. They share a beautiful daughter, Kennedy together! In 2014, Victor proposed to her on the day of their daughter’s baptism! Fast forward to May of this year…when Elaina had allegedly sent a group text to all of Victor’s jumpoffs (I heard it was like 200 women!)

Well I guess they couldn’t make it work because just last Friday…Victor was walking to lunch, hand in hand with Karreuche!!! And it looks like he is rocking a “K” on his chain (so you know it’s real!)

