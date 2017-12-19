John Legend Lands Role As Jesus

KYSDC.Com

John Legend just keeps adding more things to his resume. The successful Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards winner was just tapped for the lead role in “Jesus Christ Superstar” live. According to Variety, the show is set to air on Easter Sunday.

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment said, “We’re all overjoyed to have world-class musical artist and producer John Legend starring as Jesus. This score demands a singer with an amazing range and an actor with great depth, and there isn’t anyone better to bring this story to a new audience. His casting is also groundbreaking as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way.”

Legend is looking forward to this great opportunity and said, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” He also said, “It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.” We look forward to see John Legend in this performance.

