LeToya Luckett Expresses Post Wedding Day Jitters On Instagram

We gotta love LeToya Luckett for being so honest about her feelings on becoming a new wife and a mother after her beautiful wedding to husband Tommicus Walker.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer admitted that she worries if Tommicus will love her in spite of all of her flaws. But she is clear: Her faith will get them both through.

“As I recently walked into this new chapter of my life as a Wife & a mother-in-Love of a beautiful little girl- the worry began to knock at my front door. Am I built for this? I’ve never been a mommy. My cooking skills are so ,so. My fresh smoothie game is aaiiiight,” Luckett wrote.

She added: “So I gotta share…everything? Will he still love me if? These are all the thoughts that started to flood my mind overwhelmed with worry instead of seeing the blessing that God had actually givin me far & beyond what I’ve prayed for all of these years”

See the post for yourself:

Now that is a word.

The Walkers ❤️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Dec 20, 2017 at 11:23am PST

And we really appreciate her being so open about her insecurities, especially when it comes to keeping a relationship together and the pressures that Black women face of being good enough.

Brava LeToya!

BEAUTIES: Have you ever felt like LeToya in your relationships?

