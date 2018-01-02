Why Erykah Badu Was Pulled Over By Dallas Police [VIDEO]

In the words of Erykah Badu, “What you gonna do when they come for you?,” we guess her response would be just say “hi.” On New Year’s Eve night a lot of people get pulled over to make sure people aren’t drinking and driving. For singer, Erykah Badu though that wasn’t the case.
According to Vibe, Badu was driving when she was pulled over by Dallas Police officers and recorded the whole encounter. In the video post, she told fans she got pulled over and it was all because the officers wanted to say “hi” and talk with her. Badu was smiling and laughing with the officers, but some fans didn’t like it.
Fans wrote, “So its not racial profiling, its legendary black singer profiling lol.” Another one wrote,“That’s a damn shame. Can she have some private time?” We hope the officers enjoyed their moment with Badu.
