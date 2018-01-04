Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Assault Case Against Him

In the latest update in the neverending bomb cyclone of drama, Rob Kardashian is denying Blac Chyna’s allegation that he assaulted her, according to The Blast.

In new legal docs obtained by the site, Rob claims that Chyna did not suffer any “injury or harm” as a result of his conduct and therefore her claims are not valid.

In previous lawsuits, Chyna claimed that Rob tried to choke her with an iPhone cord, and punched her during one of his multiple rages.

“Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door,” Page Six quoted her as saying.

Last fall, Chyna sued the entire Kardashian/Jenner family over claims that they helped to participate in a slander campaign against her after a “jealous and insecure” Rob hacked her social media accounts.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” her suit reportedly claims. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming a second season.”

She also sued him for “revenge porn” after he released nude images of her.

Rob is requesting in this latest lawsuit that the judge dismiss the case (although it’s interesting that he says she was never injured but NOT that he never touched her). Last September, both Rob and Kylie Jenner also sued Chyna – Rob for assault, Kylie for $100K damages to her home, where the messy as hell troubled former couple was staying at the time.

For her part, Chyna is seeking punitive damages.

On Wednesday, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Page Six that she is “confident we will prevail on this motion and at a trial.”

That’s a lot to keep up with.

