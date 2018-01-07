Dj Gemini #PreGameMix 1-6-18

Getting Ready for the club? Getting ready to come out and party with the 93.9 WKYS Squad. Tune in and Rock out with Dj Gemini & Little Bacon Bear each and every Saturday Night at 8PM and get your #Pregame on, as we get you ready to hang out in the DMV.
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings
11 photos Launch gallery
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings
1. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN1 of 11
2. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN2 of 11
3. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN3 of 11
4. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN4 of 11
5. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN5 of 11
6. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN6 of 11
7. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN7 of 11
8. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN8 of 11
9. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN9 of 11
10. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN10 of 11
11. GUCCI SPRING/SUMMER 2018 AD CAMPAIGN11 of 11
comments – Add Yours