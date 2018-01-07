DJ Gemini

DJ Gemini

Photo by DJ Gemini

DJ Gemini
Home > DJ Gemini

Dj Gemini #PreGameMix 1-6-18

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Getting Ready for the club? Getting ready to come out and party with the 93.9 WKYS Squad. Tune in and Rock out with Dj Gemini & Little Bacon Bear each and every Saturday Night at 8PM and get your #Pregame on, as we get you ready to hang out in the DMV.

Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

11 photos Launch gallery

Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Continue reading Dj Gemini #PreGameMix 1-6-18

Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Gucci switched it up for their Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign. Rather than having uber detailed photos (typically shot by Glen Luchford), the fashion house had surrealist digital paintings created to advertise their latest collection. The collection is titled “Utopian Fantasy,” and references some of your favorite fairy tale figures, decked out in no other than Gucci. We love the inclusiveness of the ad, featuring men and women of various races. However, we’re loving the photos of the Black women, rocking their natural hair. Step into the world of this over the top splendor and click through our gallery to see all the #GucciHallucinations. Which image is your favorite?

DJ Gemini , little bacon bear , mix , pre game mix , wkys

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos