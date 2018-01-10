Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This Thursday

Hulu is taking #ThrowbackThursday to new levels this week. On January 11, subscribers to the video on demand service can stream the entire Living Single catalogue, per the announcement up top.
Living Single takes us back to Brooklyn, N.Y. in the ’90s as Khadijah James (played by Queen Latifah), Regine Hunter (played by Kim Fields), and more navigate the single life.
We’ll be tuning in. How ’bout you?
