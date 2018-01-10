Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This Thursday

Can't wait.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Hulu is taking #ThrowbackThursday to new levels this week. On January 11, subscribers to the video on demand service can stream the entire Living Single catalogue, per the announcement up top.

Living Single takes us back to Brooklyn, N.Y. in the ’90s as Khadijah James (played by Queen Latifah), Regine Hunter (played by Kim Fields), and more navigate the single life.

We’ll be tuning in. How ’bout you?

1994 Kid's Choice Awards

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

10 photos Launch gallery

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Continue reading Back In The ’90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

Back In The '90s: 10 Times Tatyana Ali Was So Ashley Banks

hulu , living single

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos