Stream ’90s Sitcom ‘Living Single’ On Hulu This Thursday

It's a '90s kind of world. Again. Living Single, the entire series, streams January 11, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yCaVxRzR31 — hulu (@hulu) January 10, 2018

Hulu is taking #ThrowbackThursday to new levels this week. On January 11, subscribers to the video on demand service can stream the entire Living Single catalogue, per the announcement up top.

Living Single takes us back to Brooklyn, N.Y. in the ’90s as Khadijah James (played by Queen Latifah), Regine Hunter (played by Kim Fields), and more navigate the single life.

We’ll be tuning in. How ’bout you?

my mom finna use Hulu for Living Single onlyyyy 😭 — jorddd. (@_jordannhayes) January 10, 2018

Living single is about to be on Hulu Jan 11th! It’s about damn time!!! pic.twitter.com/fi6OuhNEP7 — GilbertJames✨ (@jbxmb) January 10, 2018

They're adding living single to @hulu now all they have to do is add Psych and I'll never leave my room again — Tre (@LB_3G) January 10, 2018