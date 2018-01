The pre-sale tickets for Marvel’s Black Panther is already making history! According to Fandango, Ryan Coogler’s superhero movie is the best-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in terms of presales after its first 24 hours. This week, the movie opened for advance ticket sales. To date, it has surpassed previous top-seller Captain America: Civil War .

The movie hits theaters Feb. 16

