Shaq Named ‘Chief Fun Officer’ Of Carnival Cruise Line

In the aftermath of the tragic natural disasters that ripped through Florida and the Caribbean Islands last year, the Carnival Cruise Line is gearing up to bounce back and has enlisted the help of former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal to do so.

The decorated basketball player-turned-sports analyst was recently named the company’s “chief fun officer” as part of its new “Choose Fun” campaign. Individuals at the helm of the Miami-based company say that Shaq is representative of their brand’s values. “We are very excited to have Shaq as part of the Carnival team! He will serve as a great partner ensuring everyone knows all about our one-of- a-kind brand of fun,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a statement. “We’re confident that his embodiment of our brand values will inspire America to Choose Fun and discover the authentic, participatory and social atmosphere that Carnival offers.”

Despite the hurricanes that rocked Florida, the company brought in a substantial amount of money, garnering $546 million last year, Ad Age reported. The cruise line—which is the largest under the Carnival Corporation umbrella—has over 25 ships and serves nearly five million customers each year.

O’Neal is excited about taking on the role. “In today’s world, it’s more important than ever to choose fun, especially when everyone is busy with work, family, and life in general. So, I’m honored to be appointed the Chief Fun Officer at Carnival – a company that lives and breathes fun,” he said.

In a short clip that was part of the campaign’s rollout, Shaq gave viewers a tour of a Carnival cruise. The commercial is slated to begin airing during the Winter Olympic games. Watch the announcement revealing Shaq’s new role below.

