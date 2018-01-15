WakandaGate Americans Wants Trump To Answer The Crisis In Wakanda

A screenwriter has come up with a great idea. She wants a real journalist to ask President Donald Trump a question about the crisis happening in Wakanda. You know the fictional home of Marvel’s Black Panther. She wants to see this happen so bad that she’s offered up $300 to any journalist who asked. In a series of tweets Sara Benincasa wrote:

I am offering $300 to the journalist who very seriously asks Trump his opinion on our nation’s relations with Wakanda and gets the question and answer recorded live on video. I know $300 doesn’t sound like a lot to some people but I also know what most reporters make so…$300. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

People with more money are certainly invited to add to this purse. But I’m good for 300 bucks. Persons of the news media, this offer expires never. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

People have already started to let the President know about the crisis of immigrant from Wakanda heading to American in droves.

Mr. @franklinleonard just tweeted at him earlier about Wakandan immigration I laughed so hard and then my vision became clear. Thank you sir for this inspiration. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

Now remember, you must be a journalist who gets both the question and the answer on video. You can’t just be some kid who shows up shouting shit about Wakanda at one of his Triumph of The Will cosplay events. And it’s not my fault if you didn’t read this far. Now go do the work. pic.twitter.com/LVvtOe8Sch — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 13, 2018

Head over to Sara’s twitter feed to see more of the tweets. It’s a rather hilarious read.

Black Panther hits theaters everywhere 2/16/18

