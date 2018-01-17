FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This White Bikini!

While we miss former First Lady Michelle Obama in the White House, we also recognize that it was time for her move on and live her life. And by the looks of it that’s exactly what she’s been doing…and killing it!

Case in point: This pic of her SNATCHED waist in this white bikini and daisy dukes while vacationing in Miami with her daughter Malia Obama.

Yes Mama Michelle!! #MyLove #MichelleObama A post shared by Asia Char (@asia.char) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

This is 53!!!!

According to AOL.com, the mother of two was trailed by an entourage, including members of the Secret Service and former White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett to name a few. GIRLS TRIP!!!!

Since the Obamas left the White House, they have definitely made vacation a priority.

In a new Netflix special called My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, former President Barack Obama revealed why taking trips was number one on their to-do list.

“I took Michelle on a holiday because I missed my wife. We had not hung out, so we spent days and had a wonderful time,” Obama told Letterman about their February trip to the British Virgin Islands, where the couple kicked it with billionaire Richard Branson, AOL noted.

And while on vacation last September in Spain, Obama broke the Internet when she was seen looking easy breezy in a cropped graphic white tank and a high-waist, high-slit blue and white skirt revealing her toned legs.

Yaaassss!!!!

She be killing em y’all!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Michelle’s beach look?

