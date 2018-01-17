SMH: College Campuses Are Breeding Grounds For Racism

The new year has brought new incidents of racism at colleges, including two universities in Alabama and South Carolina.

With the rise of racially charged events across campuses nationwide, one University of Alabama student posted hateful videos on Instagram recently. Harley Barber, a White female student and Alpha Phi sorority member, somehow thought that she could publicly drop the N-word without any consequences.

“I love how I act like I love black people because I (expletive) hate (n-word) so that’s really interesting but I just saved the (expletive) (n-word) by shutting that water off,’ Barber said in one video.

When she was called out for her racist rant on MLK day, she posted another hateful NSFW clip repeating the N-word several times.

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

University of Alabama officials, who are investigating the incident, issued an expected statement, AL.com reported. Several students were disgusted with her remarks, including Alabama running back Damien Harris. “This girl goes to the same university as me but they say, “racism is dead,” Harris tweeted on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, this thread says the opposite.”

The Alabama incident coincided with one at the University of South Carolina, where racist signs had been posted in the school’s African American Studies Department. Senior journalism student Leland Williams Jr. posted an Instagram and Facebook picture Tuesday of the signs that read, “Dumb Black Asses” and “You Stupid Monkeys.”

The signs prompted several complaints and an internal investigation, The Post and Courier reported.

The recent incidents follow a nationwide pattern of racist behavior across many campuses. Clemson University students found Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers on campus in February. Students at Coastal Carolina University and the University of South Carolina also found signs posted around their campuses that read, “It’s okay to be White” in November.

Students, especially Black, have had to learn under the threat of racism with limited safe spaces.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism reported 188 white supremacist-related incidents have happened on 126 colleges campus since September of 2016. Racism appears to be on the rise as part of a twisted ideology to diminish and stop the success of African Americans, said author Ibram X. Kendi, who is the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, to NBC News. “Their organizing ideology is this notion that ‘White people are under attack, so white people are not able to speak the truth,” Kendi explained.

SOURCE: AL.com, NBC News, The Post and Courier

SEE ALSO:

Racist Incident At Boston College Shows Urgent Need To Find Solutions

Racist Cartoon In Wesley College Newspaper Prompts Students To Take Action