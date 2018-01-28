Jay Z On CNN

Jay Z dropped some jewels during his interview with Van Jones on CNN last night!!

According to Jay…when they fired Donald Sterling as owner of the LA Clippers…that it didn’t fix the problem of racism in AMerica. In fact it did the exact opposite…it made all the real racists run and hide!

“Once you do that, all the other closet racists just run back in the hole. You haven’t fixed anything. What you’ve done was spray perfume on a trash can.” That’s what Jay said about the whole Donald Sterling situation.

Speaking of Donald’s…here’s what he had to say about Trump: “Treat me really bad and pay me well. It’s not going to lead to happiness … Everyone’s going to be sick.”

Well you already know that set 45 all the way off…so Trump calls himself clapping back: “Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” (also known as FAKE NEWS) just sayin!

