Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live Stream

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards normally include 75 Grammy awards including some of the Hip-Hop and Gospel awards. It will also feature performances by Body Count, India.Arie, Jazzmeia Horn, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, and Stile Antico.

And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees! 47 photos Launch gallery And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees! 1. Grammy Awards Best New Artist Source:WKYS 1 of 47 2. Jay Z "4:44" Source:Getty 2 of 47 3. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN" Source:Getty 3 of 47 4. Migos "Culture" Source:Getty 4 of 47 5. Rapsody "Lalia's Wisdom" Source:Getty 5 of 47 6. Tyler, the Creator "Flower Boy" Source:Getty 6 of 47 7. Best Rap Song Source:WKYS 7 of 47 8. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" Source:Getty 8 of 47 9. Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi "Chase Me" Source:Getty 9 of 47 10. Kendrick Lamar "Humble." Source:Getty 10 of 47 11. Rapsody "Sassy" Source:Getty 11 of 47 12. Jay Z ""The Story of O.J." Source:Getty 12 of 47 13. Grammy Rap/Sung Performance Source:WKYS 13 of 47 14. 6lack "Prblms" Source:Jose Estrada 14 of 47 15. Goldlink Featuring Shy Glizzy & Brent Fiyaz "Crew" Source:WKYS 15 of 47 16. Jay Z Featuring Beayonce ""Family Feud" Source:Getty 16 of 47 17. Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna "Loyalty." Source:Getty 17 of 47 18. SZA Featuring "Love Galore" Source:Getty 18 of 47 19. Best Rap Performance Source:WKYS 19 of 47 20. Big Sean "Bounce Back" Source:Getty 20 of 47 21. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" Source:Getty 21 of 47 22. Jay Z "4:44" Source:Getty 22 of 47 23. Kendrick Lamar "Humble" Source:Getty 23 of 47 24. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee" Source:Getty 24 of 47 25. Best R&B Album Source:WKYS 25 of 47 26. Daniel Caesar "Freudian" Source:WKYS 26 of 47 27. Ledisi Source:JUCO 27 of 47 28. Bruno Mars "24K Magic" Source:Getty 28 of 47 29. PJ Morton "Gumbo" Source:Getty 29 of 47 30. Musiq Soulchild "Feel the Real' Source:Getty 30 of 47 31. Urban contemporary album Source:WKYS 31 of 47 32. 6lack "Free 6lack" Source:Jose Estrada 32 of 47 33. Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!" Source:Getty 33 of 47 34. Khalid "American Teen" Source:Getty 34 of 47 35. SZA "Ctrl" Source:Getty 35 of 47 36. 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1 Source:Getty 36 of 47 37. Buno Mars "That's What I Like" Source:Getty 37 of 47 38. SZA "Supermodel" Source:Getty 38 of 47 39. Childish Gambino "Redbone" Source:Getty 39 of 47 40. Khalid "Location" Source:RCA Records 40 of 47 41. PJ Morton "First Began" Source:Getty 41 of 47 42. Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis "Get You" Source:WKYS 42 of 47 43. Kehlani "Distraction" Source:Getty 43 of 47 44. Ledisi "High" Source:JUCO 44 of 47 45. Bruno Mars "That's What I Like Source:Getty 45 of 47 46. SZA "The Weekend" Source:Getty 46 of 47 47. Traditional R&B performance Source:WKYS 47 of 47 Skip ad Continue reading Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live Stream And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!