[Music Video] Migos Go Full Kung Fu In Their Latest Video!

Stir Fry (Produced by Pharrell Williams)
Despite their two Grammy snubs for Best Rap Album (Culture) & Best Rap Performance (Bad & Boujee) , the Migos continue their industry flood with visuals to the second single off their latest album Culture 2. The trio gets creative with an action-kung fu themed music video. Taking place in Hong Kong, the cinematic visuals include foreign subtitles, suspenseful stare-offs, and of course a climactic fight scene!
2018 NAACP Image Awards Winners
1. Congratulations to @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding TV Movie Limited Series”!1 of 46
2. Congratulations to “44th President: In His Own Words” for winning “Outstanding Documentary - TV” #ImageAwards2 of 46
3. Congratulations to @TheRealDaytime for winning “Outstanding Talk Show” #ImageAwards3 of 46
4. Congratulations to @jordanpeele for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture”! #ImageAwards4 of 46
5. Congratulations to @SZA for winning “Outstanding New Artist”! #ImageAwards5 of 46
6. Congratulations to Carl Franklin for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series! #ImageAwards6 of 46
7. Congratulations to Joe Morton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Series!7 of 46
8. Congratulations to @jayrellis for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy”! #ImageAwards8 of 46
9. Congratulations to @somimusic for winning “Outstanding Jazz Album” #ImageAwards9 of 46
10. Congratulations to @MarsaiMartin for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards10 of 46
11. ongratulations to @calebmclaughlin or winning “Outstanding Youth Performance!” #ImageAwards11 of 46
12. Congratulations to @MaryJBlige for winning “Outstanding Female Artist”! #ImageAwards12 of 46
13. Congratulations to Doc McStuffins for winning “Outstanding Children’s Program” #ImageAwards13 of 46
14. Congratulations to Allen Hughes or winning “Outstanding Director in a Television Movie or Special !” #ImageAwards14 of 46
15. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards15 of 46
16. Congratulations to @rolandsmartin for winning “Outstanding Host on a Talk/News Show! #ImageAwards16 of 46
17. Congratulations to @DetroitMovie or winning “Outstanding Independent Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards17 of 46
18. Congratulations to @DAVIDANDTAMELA for winning “Outstanding Reality Program!18 of 46
19. Congratulations to “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Children! #ImageAwards19 of 46
20. Congratulations to @NaturiNaughton for winning “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series!” #ImageAwards20 of 46
21. Congratulations to @JordanPeele for winning “Outstanding Director in a Motion Picture!” #ImageAwards21 of 46
22. Congratulations to @gpbmadeit for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series” #ImageAwards22 of 46
23. Congratulations to @Tvonetv’s Unsung for winning “Outstanding News/Information Series or Special!” #ImageAwards23 of 46
24. Congratulations to @pswordwoman for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry!” #ImageAwards24 of 46
25. Congratulations to @lipsyncbattle for winning “Outstanding Variety/Game Show!” #ImageAwards25 of 46
26. Congratulations to Greenleaf Soundtrack for winning “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album!” #ImageAwards26 of 46
27. Congratulations to Janine Barrois for winning “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards27 of 46
28. Congratulations to Stephanie Powell Watts for winning “Outstanding Literary Debut”28 of 46
29. Congratulations to @llcoolj for winning “Outstanding Host in a Reality/Game Show Competition”! #ImageAwards29 of 46
30. Congratulations to ‘The Annotated African American Folk Tales’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work -Fiction” #ImageAwards30 of 46
31. Congratulations to Anton Cropper of @blackishabc for winning “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series!” #ImageAwards31 of 46
32. Congratulations to @TiffanyHaddish for winning “Outstanding Character VoiceOver Performance!” #ImageAwards32 of 46
33. Congratulations to @stepthemovie for winning “Outstanding Documentary - Film!” #ImageAwards33 of 46
34. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Song - Traditional!” #ImageAwards34 of 46
35. Congratulations to @IdrisElba for winning “Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards35 of 46
36. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album!”36 of 46
37. Congratulations to ‘Clayton Byrd Goes Underground’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens!” #ImageAwards37 of 46
38. Congratulations to Abdul Williams of @NewEditionBET for winning “Outstanding Writing in a TV Film!” #ImageAwards38 of 46
39. Congratulations to ‘The Awakened Woman’ for winning “Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional!” #ImageAwards39 of 46
40. Congratulations to @BrunoMars for winning “Outstanding Male Artist!” #ImageAwards40 of 46
41. Congratulations to ‘Defining Moments in Black History’ for winning “Outstanding Literary - Non-Fiction!” #ImageAwards41 of 46
42. Congratulations to ‘Becoming Ms. Burton’ for winning “Outstanding Literary -Biography/Autobiography!” #ImageAwards42 of 46
43. Congratulations to @kendricklamar for winning “Outstanding Album!” #ImageAwards43 of 46
44. Congratulations to @QueenLatifah for winning “Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie/Limited Series!” #ImageAwards44 of 46
45. Congratulations to @kendricklamar & @badgalriri for winning “Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration!” #ImageAwards45 of 46
46. Congratulations to @kendricklamar for winning “Outstanding Song - Contemporary!” #ImageAwards46 of 46
