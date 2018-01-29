BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet

[Music Video] Migos Go Full Kung Fu In Their Latest Video!

DJ Freeez
Stir Fry (Produced by Pharrell Williams)

Despite their two Grammy snubs for Best Rap Album (Culture) & Best Rap Performance (Bad & Boujee) , the Migos continue their industry flood with visuals to the second single off their latest album Culture 2. The trio gets creative with an action-kung fu themed music video. Taking place in Hong Kong, the cinematic visuals include foreign subtitles, suspenseful stare-offs, and of course a climactic fight scene!

