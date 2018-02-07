They Better SANG: Listen To Kevin Ross & Sonna Rele’s Cover Of Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.’s “Best Part” [VIDEO]

Kevin Ross popped up on fans with a nice, early and much-needed Valentine’s Day gift featuring Sonna Rele: A cover of Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.‘s song, “Best Part.”
The two took to social media to reveal the collaborative cover that’s just as sweet as the original. Listen:
Ross, a native of the DMV-area, says a video for he and Rele’s cover is coming soon. In the meantime, check out the teaser visual below and keep scrolling for dope photos of celebrities from the DMV.
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
1. The BraxtonsSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Shy GlizzySource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Lil MoSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Kevin RossSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Johnny GillSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. MyaSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. MarioSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jada PinkettSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. GinuwineSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. GoldLinkSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. TankSource:Splash News 11 of 14
12. Raheem DeVaugnSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Mo'NiqueSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. WaleSource:Getty 14 of 14
