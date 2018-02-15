Black History Profile: Samuel L. Jackson

One of the hardest-working Hollywood actors, Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in countless films, including Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars: Episode I.

Samuel L. Jackson was born on December 21, 1948, in Washington, D.C. He was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee by his grandmother. Jackson graduated from Morehouse College in 1972 and performed skits about racial inequality with a theatre company. He moved to New York City where his friendship with Spike Lee helped him land his first movie gigs. In 1994, he had landed a role in the cult hit, Pulp Fiction. . In 2000, he starred with Tommy Lee Jones in the military thriller Rules of Engagement and in the remake of the classic 1970s blaxploitation hit Shaft.

He also co-starred with Bruce Willis in Unbreakable, a supernatural thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.In 2002, Jackson starred opposite Ben Affleck in Changing Lanes. He also starred in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones. In 2005, Jackson starred in the title role of the biopic Coach Carter. That same year, Jackson also starred in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) followed by Black Snake Moan (2006) and Snakes on a Plane (2006). In 2008, Jackson starred in Jumper. He also played the role of Nick Fury in Iron Man.

His appearance comes only after the final credits have rolled—setting up the inevitable sequel to the successful film. He appeared in the sequel, Iron Man 2, in 2010, signing a nine-film agreement with Marvel to play the character. To add to his many successes, The Guinness Book of World Records named Samuel L. Jackson the highest grossing movie actor of all time in 2011. The majority of Jackson’s estimated $7.2 billion in wealth comes from his big franchise films Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction and Star Wars.Jackson appears to be busy as ever with his Marvel comics-related films and other projects these days. In 2014, he appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the crime drama Reasonable Doubt, and the Robocop remake among other movies. Jackson also played his popular Marvel character Nick Fury on the small screen around this time. He made guest appearances on the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with Clark Gregg.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: