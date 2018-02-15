What’s Up With Tinashe & Philadephia 76er Ben Simmons

Tinashe stopped by Paris Nicole’s show on Valentine’s Day to talk about her new single with OffSet, “No Drama” and her new album coming soon.
Tinashe even admitted to being a huge 76ers fan, as she’s been spotted court side at few Sixers games in support of her “favorite player”, Ben Simmons!
Watch the full interview above and her new video with Offset below!
Also on Boom 103.9:
- Meet Ciara and Russell’s Adorable Baby Girl Sienna Wilson
- Jordan Peele Is Screening “Get Out” Free On Presidents’ Day
- Frank Ocean Will Make You Want To Relive Valentine’s Day With New ‘Moon River’
Interview Credit: @Paris_Nicole @BoomPhilly
Video Credit: @JustInMyView
Boom 103.9 Backstage At Roots Picnic 2017!
20 photos Launch gallery
Boom 103.9 Backstage At Roots Picnic 2017!
1. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 1 of 20
2. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 2 of 20
3. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 3 of 20
4. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 4 of 20
5. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 5 of 20
6. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 6 of 20
7. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 7 of 20
8. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 8 of 20
9. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 9 of 20
10. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 10 of 20
11. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 11 of 20
12. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 12 of 20
13. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 13 of 20
14. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 14 of 20
15. boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 15 of 20
16. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 16 of 20
17. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 17 of 20
18. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 18 of 20
19. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 19 of 20
20. Boom 103.9 live at Roots Picnic 2017Source:R1 Digital + Radio One 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours