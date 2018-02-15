What’s Up With Tinashe & Philadephia 76er Ben Simmons

Tinashe stopped by Paris Nicole’s show on Valentine’s Day to talk about her new single with OffSet, “No Drama” and her new album coming soon.

Tinashe even admitted to being a huge 76ers fan, as she’s been spotted court side at few Sixers games in support of her “favorite player”, Ben Simmons!

Watch the full interview above and her new video with Offset below!

Interview Credit: @Paris_Nicole @BoomPhilly

Video Credit: @JustInMyView