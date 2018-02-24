Poison: On This Day In 1990, Bel Biv Devoe Changed The R&B Game Forever

New Edition is still one of the biggest groups of all of time – so imagine the impact that Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Johnny and Ralph had on music during their peak in the late 80s.

Once the group went their separate ways, many thought that was the last they’d see of the Boston superstars. Fortunately for us, Mike, Ricky and Ronnie had a different idea — thus Bel Biv DeVoe was born.

On this day in 1990, BBD dropped “Poison” and changed the way people listened to R&B music. The New Jack Swing movement was in full affect, and folks wanted to dance while they were being serenaded.

FYI, we can thank Busta Rhymes for one of the most classic lines in the track —”Low Pro Ho.” Congrats to BBD for managing to still drop classic tracks 28 years later.

Hit the flip for more poison from BBD.

