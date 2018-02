Big props to Seat Pleasant’s own Kevin Durant who announced that is donating $10 million to building a Durant Center that will help students in Prince George’s County get to college and help them along the way. He is partnering with an organization called College Track and Prince George’s County Public Schools. He will be donating the $10 million over ten years. Way to give back KD!

The Durant Center has been a dream of mine for a long time, excited to announce it's finally happening in Prince George's County with @CollegeTrack @PGCPS https://t.co/XvbwK1Mi7y — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 23, 2018

We're so honored to be working with you, and serve the talented youth in your hometown! https://t.co/U8cYsX3kL7 — College Track (@collegetrack) February 23, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: