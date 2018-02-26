Donald Glover Says Chevy Chase Made Racist Cracks On ‘Community’ Set

It would be impossible to hate on the creative genius of Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino at this point but during an early point in his career, he caught some hate from a comedic figure some consider a legend of the field. In a new profile from The New Yorker, it came out that Glover’s Community co-star Chevy Chase made racist quips among other standout moments in the piece.

Chevy Chase, one of Glover’s co-stars, often tried to disrupt his scenes and made racial cracks between takes. (“People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”) [Community creator Dan] Harmon said, “Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off. I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’ ” Glover told me, “I just saw Chevy as fighting time—a true artist has to be O.K. with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere—he’s almost too human.” (Chase said, “I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”) Glover quit in the fifth season, too bored to do it anymore.

