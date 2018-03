Some people don’t know that we didn’t want to know what we we’re having. I didn’t care if it was a girl or a boy. Just wanted a healthy baby. So we (my and my wife Ajah) thought of Dallas. Unisex name right? I know girls and boys named Dallas. So here’s Greater Baltimore Medical Center‘s top names for 2018….

http://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/greater-baltimore-medical-center-announces-top-baby-names-for-2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: