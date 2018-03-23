The DMV
93.9 WKYS Will Be Live From March For Our Lives D.C.

kysdc Staff
March For Our Lives

Source: J.R. Davis / WKYS

On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities.93.9 WKYS will be live  March for Our Lives – Washington, DC Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM 

Pennsylvania Ave NW and 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Click Here To Find The Closet March Near You

March For Our Lives D.C.

