93.9 WKYS Will Be Live From March For Our Lives D.C.

On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities.93.9 WKYS will be live March for Our Lives – Washington, DC Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM
Pennsylvania Ave NW and 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Click Here To Find The Closet March Near You
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
