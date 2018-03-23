Apple To Announce Cheaper iPad Next Week, Reportedly Aimed At Students

Rumors are still swirling about whether a cheaper MacBook is actually on the way or not but according to reports, a new cheaper iPad is on the way. Apple is reportedly set to make the announcement at an upcoming educational-focused event they will be holding that will tease new creative ideas for teachers and students.

Bloomberg News dropped the news that Apple is set to introduce a “low-cost iPad” next week alongside some new educational software. This news coincides with the rumors of Apple wanting to release $259 iPad to help them make up the ground they lost with Google and Microsoft when it comes to U.S. education market. A cheaper iPad could help Apple land their product in the hands of students in schools across the country easily. Schools are always looking for good deals to help land tech product in their classes to help teach their students

As for the cheaper MacBook, Bloomberg also reports that it’s still coming at a price range under $1,000. The popular but still very outdated for its price MacBook Air and Apple needs to refresh the popular laptop model. The cheaper MacBook Air isn’t expected to be announced until later this year which disputes reports of a Spring release.

Stay tuned as Apple is normally full of surprises.

