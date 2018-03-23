[WATCH] Tee Grizzley Wants A Nas Or A Scarface Feature

Tee Grizzley made good on his word to swing by A G and A Pimp ahead of the Cold Summer tour. The “First Day Out” rapper broke down his newfound success, his infamous new Bear chain, possible dream collaborations, new music and more.Follow @979thebox
On “Don’t Even Trip” with Moneybag Yo
“Me and [Moneybag] hooked up through knowing mutual people. He liked my music, I liked his. So when we linked up, we said it was mandatory.”
On the staying power of “First Day Out” and his sound
“I just think I do it the way I need to do it. But the way I talk, my accent, people think I’m West Coast. But we so far away so … I don’t know how that happened. The people who influenced that were Gucci and Meek Mill.”
On Dream Collabs
“I’d like to work with Swizz Beatz … Alicia Keys, people like that. Nas, Scarface, people like that.”
Grizzley’s been taking in the accolades and kudos from plenty of the game’s greats in recent months. Jay-Z personally tapped him as someone who gave him “that feeling” getting ready for his 4:44 album. LeBron James used “First Day Out” and other tracks from him as motivation during summer workouts. Watch the full interview + a guest appearance from Kiotti below!
Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone