[WATCH] Tee Grizzley Wants A Nas Or A Scarface Feature

Tee Grizzley made good on his word to swing by A G and A Pimp ahead of the Cold Summer tour. The “First Day Out” rapper broke down his newfound success, his infamous new Bear chain, possible dream collaborations, new music and more.

On “Don’t Even Trip” with Moneybag Yo

“Me and [Moneybag] hooked up through knowing mutual people. He liked my music, I liked his. So when we linked up, we said it was mandatory.”

On the staying power of “First Day Out” and his sound

“I just think I do it the way I need to do it. But the way I talk, my accent, people think I’m West Coast. But we so far away so … I don’t know how that happened. The people who influenced that were Gucci and Meek Mill.”

On Dream Collabs

“I’d like to work with Swizz Beatz … Alicia Keys, people like that. Nas, Scarface, people like that.”

Grizzley’s been taking in the accolades and kudos from plenty of the game’s greats in recent months. Jay-Z personally tapped him as someone who gave him “that feeling” getting ready for his 4:44 album. LeBron James used “First Day Out” and other tracks from him as motivation during summer workouts. Watch the full interview + a guest appearance from Kiotti below!

