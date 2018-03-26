Apple Breaking Out The Big Bucks For Original Programming, Reportedly Launching Next March

Apple is pretty much king when it comes to the tech world, now they are looking to take over another space and that is Hollywood. It looks like they are will to spare no expense in their latest venture and are recruiting some big names in hopes they can get the ball rolling by next March.

According to a New York Times report, Apple’s new programming is set for a planned rollout sometime between March 2019 and Summer 2019. Apple has already put together a 40-person team that is already working on Apple Worldwide Video where all of its creative content will come to life. A new 128,000-square building is being built in Culver City, California and will be the new home of Apple’s entertainment division.

As for what kind of content they are aiming for. they are opening divisions for children shows adult dramas as well as programming for Latin America and Europe. The tech giant is also opening up its insanely large wallet, back in August it was reported by Wall Street Journal it would spend $1 billion on producing and acquiring original programs. The NYT reports Apple is well on their way to spending even more than that and already outspending YouTube and FaceBook in that department.

To ensure success, last year Apple has already recruited TV executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht who brought us the hit television show Breaking Bad from Sony Pictures Television. The duo head Apple Worldwide Video. There are already 12 projects in the pipeline and got some really big Hollywood names to work on them. Projects include the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s classic anthology series Amazing Stories, a psychological thriller from M.Knight Shyamalan, a new drama series from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, a space drama from Ronald D. Moore the man behind Battlestar Galactica, a futuristic drama from Francis Lawrence director of the Hunger Games plus a new drama series about a network morning show reportedly starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Kristen Wiig is also on board for a new comedy show and Octavia Spencer as well for a new drama series reportedly.

Talent like that doesn’t come cheap.

Out of those 12 shows, nine of them are “straight-to-series” orders and not going the traditional pilot episode route. Apple is taking a huge risk, they already have two original shows Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke which haven’t been well received by audiences. There is no word whether Apple will develop an App to view these new shows or just add them to Apple TV or both. Are you guys interested to see Apple’s new shows? Or should they just stick to new tech and music? Sound off in the comment section below.

—

Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

