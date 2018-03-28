Six Howard University Employees Fired After Thorough Investigation Of Funds

Six employees of the University have been let go after an internal investigation of misappropriation of University-provided financial aid funding.

The President of Howard University, Wayne Fredrick said in a statement today that he was alerted in December of 2016 that financial aid funds may have been misused. Auditors have completed their investigation.

The investigation found that from 2007 to 2016 University grants and tuition remission exceeded the total cost of attendance. As a result, some individuals received inappropriate refunds.

Once looking into actions of individual employees, six of them were fired from the University for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties. We will refer this matter for criminal prosecution, as appropriate.”

Howard University officials say they have put several measures in place.

“While this has been very difficult and disappointing situation , I know our company community deserves better and I am committed to ensuring that each of our campus offices operate with integrity and are the best that higher education has to offer.- President Of Howard University, Wayne Fredrick

