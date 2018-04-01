New Documentary “Queen Of The Capital!”

There is a new documentary coming out about Federal workers in DC who are also drag queens at night!!

The documentary follows Muffy for a year…and she is known as Daniel at his job at the Department of Labor!

According to Muffy: “I think this helps to show the real lives of drag characters,

Muffy is working hard to be the “it” person at the Imperial Court System…an organization that is raising money for causes such as cures for HIV and epilepsy!

Here’s a clip of the WUSA9 news story:

