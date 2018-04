Kanye West has marked his return to Twitter by tweeting — a philosophy book. In between his wise sayings benefitting those who need the uplift, the G.O.O.D. Music leader gave word about his next albums (!) in a series of tweets.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Again, there’s no telling with Kanye if we’re getting the book that day OR the album but just know – Yeezy season approaches.

