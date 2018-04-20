Kids See Ghost: 8 Songs By Kanye West And Kid Cudi That’ll Make You Want Their Album Today

Good music is finally making it’s way back — and we’re not just talking about the record label.

Kanye West is back on Twitter and revealed in a recent spiel that new music from him and Kid Cudi is set to drop this coming June.

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Fans are hype that a Ye’ X Cudi reunion is finally taking place. Even Kim K. is here for it:

Kanye & Cudi album might actually be my favorite 😍🔥😍🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2018

We expect nothing short of greatness, seeing as though every time Kanye and Kid Cudi collabed in the past, it was straight flames.

Need to refresh your memory? Check out all the time Cudi and Ye’ did a song together that’ll have you wishing the new music was out today.

“Make Her Say”- Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West, Common (2009)

“G.O.O.D. Friday” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, G.O.O.D. Music Crew (2010)

“All Of The Lights” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, Rihanna, Various Artists (2010)

“Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi (2016)

“Gorgeous” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi, Raekwon (2010)

“Erase Me” – Kid Cudi ft. Kanye West (2010)

“Welcome To Heartbreak” – Kanye West ft. Kid Cudi (2008)

“Welcome To The World” – T.I. ft. Kanye West, Kid Cudi (2010)

